NB I-25 closed in Fort Collins area due to fatal crash

CDOT said all northbound lanes of the highway were blocked near Mountain Vista Drive.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at Mountain Vista Drive in Larimer County due to a crash where at least one person was killed, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m., according to CSP.

In a tweet, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said all northbound lanes of the highway are currently blocked in that area, which is near Fort Collins. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes and avoid that area if at all possible. No immediate details about the crash were available.

For the latest traffic conditions visit the 9NEWS traffic page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.