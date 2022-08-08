Interstate 25 reopens in Mead following deadly crash

One person was killed in the crash and another was taken to the hospital.

MEAD, Colorado — Interstate 25 was closed in both directions due to a crash that killed a woman in Mead Monday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Exit 245, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said. The Colorado State Patrol said a northbound semi-truck hit a bridge.

Troopers said one person, a Loveland woman driving an SUV, was killed in the crash. A 10-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital, CSP said.

Sky9 captured damage to the underside of an overpass, as well as damaged construction equipment on its side in the traffic lanes. A semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was stopped nearby.

The roadway reopened to traffic around 1 a.m. Tuesday, CDOT said.





