Crash involving pedestrian causes backup on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

The victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital after the crash in westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Kipling and Harlan streets.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The westbound lanes on Interstate 70 were briefly closed in Wheat Ridge on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Wheat Ridge Police said the crash was reported just before noon on I-70 between Kipling and Harlan streets.

The extent of the victim's injuries were not immediately known, but police said the 30-year-old man was alert and conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and the crash is under investigation.

Two lanes were back open on westbound I-70 as of 12:14 p.m., and the remaining lanes were expected to reopen shortly, police said.

All lanes I-70WB closed from Harlan to Kipling for an auto/pedestrian accident. Backup is building. Extent of pedestrian injuries are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/KQUKbLm1u1 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 20, 2023

