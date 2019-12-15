COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six people were sent to hospitals after a crash that led to a vehicle catching on fire Sunday at Interstate 25 and Cimarron Street in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said one vehicle had major damage and a second vehicle caught on fire.

Six people were transported to hospitals for multiple injuries and burns, the fire department said.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all lanes on I-25 between Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street were closed due to the crash but have since reopened.

