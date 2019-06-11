BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder successfully demolished the pedestrian bridge over Foothills Parkway, part of an underpass project expected to last about one year.

The Foothills Parkway Underpass project on SH157 just south of Colorado Avenue will replace the pedestrian bridge which is at the end of its service life with a safer underpass route for cyclists and pedestrians, according to the City of Boulder.

Foothills Parkway was closed while crews demolished the existing pedestrian bridge on Saturday, Nov. 2 ahead of schedule.

Following the removal of the bridge, the construction of the underpass on the west side of Foothills Parkway will begin.

The City of Boulder says four lanes of Foothills Parkway will remain open with occasional off-peak lane closures.

For more information on the project, visit BoulderColorado.gov.

