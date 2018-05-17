COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A truck that was transporting cattle has overturned on southbound I-75 just before Wade Green Road, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reports.

First responders initially confirmed cows on the roadway around 4:49 a.m. Since then, crews have worked for hours to wrangle several cows that were still wandering around the highway.

Traffic cameras showed that all lanes were still shut down as of 7 a.m. At least one guard rail was also severely damaged meaning that the reopening of most lanes may not come for hours. For now, I-75 south has been shut down at Highway 92 and all traffic has been diverted there.

But commuters can use Cobb Parkway as an alternate route.

According to Cobb County police spokesperson Wayne Delk, seven cows died and at least 11 were still roaming around the area according to crews at the wreck scene. A GDOT spokesperson said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is on the scene due to the cows' involvement in the crash.

11Alive has crews on the way to the scene to gather more information.

