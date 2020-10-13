Cyclist killed in crash in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A cyclist was killed in a crash in Wheat Ridge Monday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of West 49th Avenue and Kipling Street, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).
That is near the Kipling Street and Interstate 70 interchange.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but WRPD said the driver of a car that was involved stayed on the scene of the crash.
Southbound Kipling was closed at West 49th Avenue Monday night while police investigated the crash.
