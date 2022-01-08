H, R light rail travelers will need to ride shuttles this week

Shuttles will connect riders between the Southmoor, Dayton, Nine Mile, Iliff and Florida stations.

AURORA, Colo. — Light rail trains between Aurora and Greenwood Village will not run on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maintenance work will affect service on the light rail H and R lines between Florida Station in Aurora and Dayton Station in Greenwood Village, Regional Transportation District (RTD) said.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, the H Line will not operate between Southmoor and Florida stations, and the R Line will not operate south of Florida Station.

RTD said it needs to replace overhead wires at Nine Mile Station. Regular service on the H and R lines will resume Thursday, Aug. 18.

Bus shuttle service will connect customers between the Southmoor, Dayton, Nine Mile, Iliff and Florida stations.

RTD said passengers on the R Line traveling toward Peoria Station will need to take the E Line light rail to Southmoor Station and board bus shuttle service to Florida Station.

Shuttle service locations:

Southmoor Station – Gate A (shared with Bus Route 46)

Dayton Station – Shuttle stop in the roundabout

Nine Mile Station – Gate E

Iliff Station – Southbound on Anaheim Street, Gate A

Florida Station – Eastbound on Florida to the shuttle stop

