6 killed in crash in eastern Colorado

Two more people had serious injuries after the crash in Cheyenne County.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — Six people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in eastern Colorado.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 40 in Cheyenne County.

One of the vehicles caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames, CSP said.

The six people who died were from both vehicles, according to CSP.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.