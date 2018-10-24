A man walking at an intersection in Lakewood died Tuesday night after getting hit by an SUV, police said.

The victim, 36-year-old Richard Hansing, was hit by an SUV driven by an unidentified 58-year-old man going west on Alameda Avenue at the intersection of South Depew Street about 7:30 p.m., according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The 58-year-old, while not believed to be at fault in the deadly crash, was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant in another jurisdiction, law enforcement said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be involved.

Hansing was rushed to a local hospital after getting hit and died sometime later.

© 2018 KUSA-TV