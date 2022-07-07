Eastbound I-70 closure planned this week in DeBeque Canyon

CDOT said rockfall mitigation is needed in DeBeque Canyon to remove loose rock above the interstate.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in western Colorado will close this week while work is done to stabilize rocks above the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will conduct the rock mitigation work in DeBeque Canyon on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

A daytime closure for eastbound I-70 traffic will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Westbound I-70 traffic will not be affected during eastbound closures.

CDOT said eastbound traffic during the closure in DeBeque Canyon will be detoured around the closure using a county road known as the DeBeque cutoff. Eastbound traffic will exit I-70 at exit 49 and onto County Road 45 1/2, then rejoin eastbound I-70 at exit 62 (DeBeque).

CDOT said the work is needed in DeBeque Canyon to remove loose rock identified above I-70. The effort is a preventative measure to keep passing motorists safe from potential rockfalls.

On Monday, a single lane eastbound closure was in place in DeBeque Canyon so that crews can mobilize equipment.

