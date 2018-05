Drivers should expect delays for several hours on highway 36 near Pinewood Springs according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Semi rollover HWY 36 Mile Marker 13 (Pinewood Springs). Expect traffic delays for the next 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/ogqcEbbJQo — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) May 18, 2018

On Twitter, the agency said a semi had rolled over on the highway near mile marker 13. CSP said delays should last at least five hours.

No information was provided about the driver of the semi or what might have caused the accident.

© 2018 KUSA