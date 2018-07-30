KUSA — Drivers heading toward the high country Monday afternoon should expect delays on Interstate 70 due to a single motorcycle crash, according to a tweet from Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-70 westbound at mile marker 259 near the West Colfax Avenue exit, Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol said.

The right lane of the highway is open, but Lewis said that traffic is extremely backed up in the area. He encouraged drivers to take alternate routes as they do not expect the road to full reopen for a while.

I-70 WB: Crash between Exit 256 - Lookout Mtn and Exit 259 - Golden (Mount Vernon Canyon). Motorcycle crash. Extended delays expected. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2018

Westbound I-70 was closed for a short time this afternoon.

One man died at the scene of the crash and a woman was taken to St. Anthony's hospital with serious injuries, according to Lewis.

