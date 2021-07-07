How to get around downtown during All-Star weekend

With the MLB All-Star game in town this weekend, some street closures may impact how drivers get around Denver.

DENVER — There will be plenty of sights and sounds in downtown this weekend as Denver hosts Major League Baseball's (MLB) All-Star Weekend festivities.

One sight that may not be as pleasant to the residents of Denver are signs saying "Road Closed".

There will be multiple road closures in the downtown area this weekend, both near Coors Field for the All-Star game, and near the convention center for MLB's Play Ball Park.

>Video above: The full news conference from the city of Denver about the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities.



According to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), there are already two street closures in place for the Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center. 14th Street from Stout Street to Welton Street, and Welton Street from 12th Street to 14th Street will be closed through 6 p.m. on July 16.

The streets below are limited to "business access only":

14th St, Glenarm St to Welton St

Welton St, 14th St to 15th St

California St, 14th St to 15th St

DOTI said there will be a temporary traffic signal installed at 15th Street and California Street to direct two-way traffic onto 15th Street from California Street.

Suggested detour: 15th Street to Champa Street.

Starting Sunday, July 11 and running through Tuesday, July 13, the following streets will be closed around Coors Field:

Market St, 20th St to 22nd St

Blake St, 20th St to 22nd St

21st St, Blake St to Market St

Suggested detour: Blake Street to Park Avenue to Lawrence Street.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.