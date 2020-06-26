Cyclist hit by A Line train in East Denver

Police said both directions of Quebec Street are closed while they investigate.

DENVER — A cyclist was hit and killed by a Regional Transportation District A Line train Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Quebec Street and Smith Road at around 2:30 pm.

That intersection is just south of Interstate 70.

Denver Police said the cyclist was killed in the collision.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that the cyclist was crossing the tracks against the train gates at the intersection.

Police said both directions of Quebec Street are closed while they investigate. They advise drivers to take different routes.

RTD said shuttle buses are ferrying A Line riders between the Central Park and the 40th and Colorado stations.

The A Line is a commuter rail train that goes from Union Station in downtown Denver to Denver International Airport (DIA). The line has eight stops along the route. It can get riders from Union Station to DIA in under 40 minutes.