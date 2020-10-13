Crash closes eastbound I-70 for hours

The crash happened early Tuesday morning and snarled the morning commute.

DENVER — An early morning crash closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in Denver Tuesday.

Denver Police (DPD) tweeted about the crash at around 4:30 a.m. Police said someone suffered serious injuries in the crash.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a crash with serious bodily injuries at I70 hwy/ Central Park . East bound lanes are closed alternative routes advised. Updates will be posted as information comes available. pic.twitter.com/rgw7TEnJFS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 13, 2020

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The closure was from Quebec Street to Central Park Boulevard, near the Central Park neighborhood in north Denver.

9NEWS' Erica Lopez said the highway reopened just after 8:15 a.m.