Expect enforcement efforts on Cinco de Mayo, holiday weekend

Denver Police plan to control cruising traffic near Cinco de Mayo cultural celebrations, the parade near Civic Center and traditional cruising on Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — As the Cinco de Mayo holiday and weekend celebrations approach, police announced plans to enforce efforts around large festivals and parades.

After wishing everyone a happy holiday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted encouragement for people to celebrate the Mexican independence holiday safely. They reminded celebrants to plan safe rides if they consume alcohol or marijuana.

The Cinco de Mayo Celebrate Culture Festival and Parade will happen Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at Civic Center park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the news release, police say their enforcement efforts on "any violations that pose a safety risk including sound ordinance violations, both from stereos and excessive horn honking."

DPD will also enforce the city's juvenile curfew that begins at midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. Sunday.

Residents who live near the festivals or the parade route are encouraged to use other routes to get around traffic and crowds.

The parade goes from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

