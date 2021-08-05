1 killed, 3 injured in Denver crash

The crash happened early Saturday at South Lincoln Street and Ohio Avenue, police said.

DENVER — One person was dead and three were taken to hospitals after a crash early Saturday in the Washington Park West neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The single-vehicle crash happened at South Lincoln Street and Ohio Avenue, just east of Interstate 25, DPD said.

Northbound Lincoln was cordoned off at I-25 for the investigation and was reopened by 6 a.m., according to police.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

