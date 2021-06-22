Motorcyclist killed following crash with truck in Denver

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash, according to police.

DENVER — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a box truck, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said on Tuesday.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed, heading east on West Florida Avenue near South Osage Street, police said. That's in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

A box truck was turning west onto Florida from Ruby Hill Park when the motorcyclist and the truck collided, according to DPD spokesperson Christine Downs.

The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The crash was still under investigation, police said. No citations had been issued and no arrests had been made as a result of the crash.

