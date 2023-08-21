1 killed in early morning crash in Denver

The crash happened in the area of East 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash in the area of East 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. That's east of the Capitol building.

Crews were on scene Monday morning to investigate the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to police. DPD first tweeted about the crash at about 5:30 a.m. One person was killed at the scene of the crash, according to DPD.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area as crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of 14th and Pennsylvania. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/32cCHaINsv — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 21, 2023

