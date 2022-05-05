DPD announces enforcement efforts, traffic plan for Cinco de Mayo weekend

Denver Police will have an increased presence for celebrations in Civic Center and along Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Thursday at a news conference that they're increasing police presence and traffic enforcement for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend.

Denver will have two large Cinco de Mayo celebrations over the weekend: The Cinco de Mayo Celebrate Culture Festival and Parade around Civic Center, and traditional gatherings along Federal Boulevard, DPD said.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the Cinco de Mayo Celebrate Culture event.

For the festivities along Federal Boulevard, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 6th Avenue and West Florida Avenue to allow first responders quick access up and down Federal Boulevard.

If heavy traffic from Federal Boulevard events spills into neighborhoods, officers can divert traffic and block neighborhood roads, said Brad Qualley, DPD District 4 commander.

DPD anticipates pre-pandemic crowds at events. Qualley asked people to be patient with traffic and crowds.

"We want to make sure everyone has a great time," he said. "We’re really looking forward to this weekend and everyone enjoying themselves."

Residents in the areas are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize different routes, police said in a news release.

DPD reminded those who participate in celebrations to obey all traffic laws, especially if taking part in cruising activities. Participants were reminded to plan a safe ride to their destinations if they consume alcohol or marijuana.

