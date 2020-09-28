Denver to transform Santa Fe Drive into a 'safer street'

Work is anticipated to be complete in November.

DENVER — Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) begins a road construction project on a stretch of Santa Fe Drive on Monday.

The project aims to transform Santa Fe Drive between 6th and Colfax Avenues into "a safer street that aims to enhance the experience for people who walk the corridor, which is home of the Art District on Santa Fe, a popular destination for residents and visitors," according to DOTI.

DOTI said it has collaborated with the community to create a new street design for Santa Fe Drive within the Art District that will enhance safety for all users and pedestrians.

While work is underway, DOIT said there will be lane closures along Santa Fe between 6th and Colfax Avenues from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Santa Fe Drive safety improvements

Reconfiguring Santa Fe from three travel lanes to two to calm traffic and reduce vehicle speeds; the reconfiguration will center the vehicle travel lanes and add a five-foot buffer between the on-street parking spaces and existing sidewalk to provide people with more space and comfort to walk.

Using paint at intersections to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians.

New signage to dedicate left turn lanes at the intersections of 6th, 7th, 8th, and 11th Avenues to accommodate traffic flow.

Adding two “parklets” adjacent to the sidewalk to provide a place for people to sit and gather.

New bike racks to provide people on bikes/scooters dedicated places to park and reduce conflicts with pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Realigning bus stops for better placement and spacing to make bus travel more efficient.

More seating, planters, and lighting enhancements to improve pedestrian visibility, safety and comfort.

DOTI said also noted local artists Jennifer Chaparro, Alexi High, and Bimmer Torres will paint street murals in late October to further enhance the uniqueness of the Santa Fe corridor. The murals will be located along the new placemaking buffer for pedestrians at the intersections of 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th Avenues.

Work on the road project is anticipated to be complete in November, weather permitting.