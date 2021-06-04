Denver to pave 465 lane-miles of streets in 2021

$33.5 million in funding will be used to improve Denver's streets this year.

DENVER — Street paving season has arrived in Colorado.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced it aims to pave a total of 465 lane-miles of local, arterial and collector streets this year. One lane-mile is equal to a one mile-long, 12-foot stretch of roadway.

DOTI said that with $3.5 million in funding this year from the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, it hopes to use a total of $33.5 million in funding to improve streets citywide.

This week, crews are kicking off the street paving season in the Montbello neighborhood on Blackhawk Way from Crown Boulevard to Maxwell Place, in the Sunnyside neighborhood on West 44th Avenue from Tejon Street to Federal Boulevard, and in the Highland neighborhood on West 32nd Avenue from North Pecos Street to Federal Boulevard.

> Above video: February 2021 update on Central 70 Project.

DOTI said its crews will complete each street as quickly as possible to minimize impacts to traffic, residents and businesses.

Among the stretches to be improved this year:

West Kentucky Avenue from Sheridan Boulevard to Valejo Street.

North Steele Street from East 26th Avenue Parkway to East 40th Avenue.

Blake Street from Park Avenue West to 40th Street.

West 6th Avenue from Osage to Kalamath Streets.

South Emerson Street from East Ellsworth to East Louisiana Avenues.

South Yosemite Street from Hampden Avenue to I-225.

Temporary no parking signs are to be placed on streets to be paved at least 24 hours in advance of crews arriving. Cars left on the street when work begins will be moved – typically within a two-block radius of where the car was parked – and vehicle owners will receive a $50 citation for parking in a no parking zone.

DOTI said it will refrain from issuing an additional $100 citation for the tow during the 2021 paving season. Residents who need help locating their cars following a short-tow can call the city’s non-emergency line at 720-913-2000 for assistance.

Residents can view weekly paving updates, plans and maps of the 2021 work program at denvergov.org/denverpaving

