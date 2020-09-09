Denver to convert Walnut Street to two-way travel in RiNo

Walnut Street will fully close from Broadway to Downing starting at 7 a.m. Thursday until Friday afternoon.

DENVER — Denver commuters will notice a new look on Walnut Street in the River North (RiNo) neighborhood in just a few days.

Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) will convert a stretch of the Walnut Street corridor between Broadway and Downing from one-way to two-way travel.

DOTI said the conversion will create a safer street that reduces vehicle speeds, improves circulation for people walking, biking and driving and better defines parking and loading zones.

Crews will restripe and update signage on the corridor to complete the two-way conversion on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11.

Walnut Street will fully close from Broadway to Downing starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday until Friday afternoon. Sidewalks along Walnut Street and side streets will remain open for business access and parking during the two-way conversion.

DOTI also said the traffic signal at the Broadway and Walnut intersection has been upgraded to accommodate two-way travel with new pedestrian countdowns to help facilitate safer crossings for people walking and riding bikes. The signal will be turned on when restriping and signage updates are complete.

Later this fall, DOTI crews will be back on the corridor to convert all parking on this stretch of Walnut Street to parallel parking.

