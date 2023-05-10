Traffic pattern changes being made in Denver

Crews are installing lines, markers, and posts as updates are made to transportation zones.

DENVER — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said it is making changes to streets in downtown Denver.

Crews have begun to install new lines, markings, and posts on Denver's Blake and Market streets.

DOTI said the adjustments are for new protected bike lanes that will span from the Cherry Creek Trail to Broadway on Blake and Market streets. Work to install the lines, markers, and posts will take several weeks.

Crews are also installing transit-only lanes on Blake Street from 14th to 18th streets and on Market Street from 14th to 17th streets with the goal of making bus travel more efficient downtown.

Additionally, DOTI said it is building new pedestrian walkways along three blocks within a quarter mile of Coors Field where there are currently none.

The new protected bike lanes on Blake and Market total two miles and will provide dedicated space on the street for people to bike and scooter.

DOTI said 250 parking spaces will be repurposed for these new configurations.

