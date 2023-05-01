Water main project to cause lane closures on West Bowles

DENVER — Denver Water will begin a water main replacement project on West Bowles Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9.
The Bowles water main project will take place between South Federal Boulevard and South Santa Fe Drive.
Denver Water said West Bowles Avenue will be reduced to one open lane in each direction between South Federal Boulevard and South Santa Fe Drive.
Denver Water said work will take place around the clock for about one month. Signage is in place and commuters should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:
- Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area
- Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe
- Operates and maintains 20 dams
- Operates and maintains 22 pump stations
- Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks
- Operates and maintains four treatment plants
- Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles
