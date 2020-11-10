2 killed in crash that closed Diagonal Highway for hours Saturday

A teenager was also injured in the crash.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two people were killed and a teenager was injured in a crash that closed Diagonal Highway in Boulder County for several hours Saturday night, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m., Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

The driver of a 2019 Ford Pickup was turning from Oxford Road onto Diagonal Highway and CSP said they went through a stop sign.

A 2011 BMW 550 was travelling west on Diagonal Highway and hit the pickup, according to CSP.

Both people in the pickup truck, a 58-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman from Longmont, died in the crash.

The driver of the BMW, an 18-year-old from Firestone, had minor injuries, CSP said.

The road was shut down between Niwot Road and Oxford Road until almost 9 p.m., according to CSP.