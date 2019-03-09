The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision on Colorado's Western Slope died in that crash.

The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 139 on Douglas Pass, according to Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol. That is south of Rangely and north of Fruita in far western Colorado.

Google Maps

A GMC Envoy and another vehicle collided head-on, Cutler said.

The driver of one of the vehicles died. Cutler did not know which vehicle that man was driving but did say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

There were five people in the other vehicle, according to Cutler. We don't know if they were injured in the crash.

The accident sparked a small grass fire next to the highway. According to the Lower Valley Fire Protection District, traffic was diverted while authorities worked on the fire and the crash.

