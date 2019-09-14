GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 40 left a driver dead and another individual seriously injured late Friday night.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Grand County deputy spotted a black Range Rover SUV traveling westbound at a high rate of speed at about 11 p.m. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle accelerated to over 100 miles an hour and sped off.

A short time later, the deputy found a debris field near milepost 219 and located two vehicles that were far off the right side of the roadway.

An investigation by CSP revealed that the black Range Rover SUV had struck a red Subaru Outback inside the westbound lanes. The Range Rover SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and caused the crash, according to CSP.

The driver of the Range Rover died at the scene. The driver of the Red Subaru suffered serious injuries was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Denver.

Speed, impairment, reckless driving and attempting to allude law enforcement are all suspected factors at this time, CSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

