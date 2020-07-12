Police investigating Aurora crash that killed driver

The 68-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A 68-year-old man man died of his injuries after a crash Sunday evening in Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the crash at 5:05 p.m. at East 18th Avenue and Chambers Road, according to an APD press release.

According to APD's initial investigation, a Ford Ranger was turning left from westbound 18th onto southbound Chambers when it was struck by a Dodge truck, the release says.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after his next-of-kin have been notified.

Drugs and alcohol weren't thought to have contributed to the crash, but speed was possibly a factor, APD said.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage or has information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.