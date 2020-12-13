Driver dead following rollover crash on C-470

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m.
A single vehicle was driving in the eastbound lanes of C-470 when it went off the road and rolled over, according to CSP.
The car was driven by a female who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSP.
CSP is investigating the crash.
