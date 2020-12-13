Driver dead following rollover crash on C-470

Traffic Advisory @CSP_CastleRock Troopers and the Vehicular Crimes Unit are working a fatal crash.



The crash happened on C470 EB at MP 22. The car went off the road & the unrestrained driver was ejected.



Please, please, please, wear your seatbelts.#ArriveAlive #Seatbelts pic.twitter.com/xBrQ8jsmTf