Driver dead following rollover crash on C-470

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on eastbound C-470, Saturday.
Credit: CSP

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m.

A single vehicle was driving in the eastbound lanes of C-470 when it went off the road and rolled over, according to CSP.

The car was driven by a female who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSP.

CSP is investigating the crash.

