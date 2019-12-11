AURORA, Colo. — A driver on Interstate 225 in Aurora hit a pedestrian Monday night, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

While officers investigate what happened, southbound lanes of the highway are closed at the Mississippi exit. Traffic is being diverted off the exit ramp and then right back onto the highway via the entrance ramp.

APD could not say when they thought I-225 would fully reopen.

They also did not say how badly the pedestrian was hurt.

