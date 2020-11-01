BERTHOUD, Colo. — A driver was in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Berthoud, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash at about 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 56 and Gate Way Park Boulevard, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

A 40-year-old woman who was thought to be the driver and the only person in the vehicle was ejected in the crash. She was transported to a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 1998 Jeep Cherokee was going west on Colorado 56 when it struck a median. The vehicle crossed over the highway, hit a power pole and rolled into a field.

Investigators suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the release.

Colorado 56 between Berthoud Parkway and Meadowlark Drive was closed for several hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.

Any witnesses to the crash who haven't already spoken to deputies are asked to call Cpl. Justin Williamson at (970) 682-0537.

