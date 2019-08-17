GENESEE, Colorado — Drugs are being investigated as a possible factor in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 that injured one person early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash was first reported around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were fully closed for a short time near Genesee as the crash was investigated.

As a result of the crash, a Chevy sedan became pinned under a semi-truck, CSP said. The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver was not hurt.

A Toyota Rav4 was also involved in the crash and had extensive frontend damage, CSP said. That driver was not hurt either.

As of 8 a.m., all lanes of traffic had reopened.

