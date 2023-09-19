Southbound E-470 closed at Peña Boulevard due to multi-vehicle crash

One northbound lane of the highway is also closed, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A semi-truck was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on E-470 near Peña Boulevard, according to the official social media page for updates about E-470.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

It also isn't known how many vehicles were involved, but all southbound lanes of the toll road east of Denver are shut down as of 2:30 p.m. and traffic is being diverted onto Peña Boulevard.

One northbound lane is also blocked, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Sky9 flew over the crash, and it appeared the semi-truck head headed north on E-470 and crossed the median into the southbound lanes.

The closure is expected to be lengthy, and drivers are urged to use 96th Avenue to access the Denver International Airport.

Traffic is able to detour off of E-470 at Peña Boulevard and back on just past the incident if continuing southbound. Anyone traveling out of DIA or who is headed there to pick someone up should still expect significant delays.

Incident update at SB E-470 at Peña Blvd: semi crossover causing multiple vehicle collision. Expect significant delays, recommend using 96th ave to access the airport. — E470 Road Updates (@E470RoadUpdates) September 19, 2023

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.