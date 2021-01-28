E-470 widening project construction finishes Monday

Construction crews are completing the final touches on the widening of eight miles of E-470 in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Commuters, rejoice!

Construction crews are completing the final touches on E-470’s Road Widening Project through Aurora.

The new lanes will fully open Monday, Feb. 1, the E-470 Public Highway Authority announced Thursday.

The project, which stretched along eight miles of E-470 from Quincy Ave to I-70, added a third lane, expanded bridge structures, new on-off ramps, upgraded signals, improved drainage, added new asphalt paving, High Plains Trail work and more, according to project officials.

> Above video: Canadian company wants to lease control of E-470.

Beginning Monday, travelers will also enjoy 75 mile-per-hour speed limits over the entire 47-mile length of E-470. Speeds had been temporarily reduced in some of the construction areas for safety.

"Completion of this major project once again shows the Authority’s commitment to making ongoing investments that maintain E-470’s position as the premier tollway," said E-470 Authority Board Chair and Adams County Commissioner Chaz Tedesco. "It is no coincidence that just last year we won a Toll Excellence Award from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) and Tim Stewart was named an IBTTA Honorary Member."

Officials add that the $99 million project was funded entirely by E-470, with no local, state or federal funds, and without increasing toll rates.

While the primary focus of the project was to add a third lane in both directions of the eight-mile stretch, the construction will allow for the potential addition of a fourth lane at a later date.

Major drainage improvements, signal and signage upgrades, railing enhancements and many other advances were also made during the project.

"Continuing to make improvements that directly benefit our partner jurisdictions to proactively address increased traffic demands and enhance safety for the traveling public has been, and remains, a primary goal," said E-470 Executive Director Tim Stewart. "Through careful management of our finances and close collaboration with our partners, we have been able to deliver this crucial project in the midst of a global pandemic within budget and without raising tolls."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.