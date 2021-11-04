Here's how much less E-470 will cost in 2022

There were more than 7.3 million toll transactions on E-470 in October.

AURORA, Colo. — E-470’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a new toll rate policy Thursday that will lower rates at all mainline tolling points over the next three years.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, E-470 customers will see a five-cent decrease at all E-470 mainline tolling points and a 10-cent decrease at Toll Plaza A, one of the busiest tolling points to the south in Douglas County.

Customers can also expect to see another five-cent and ten-cent reduction in 2023 and in 2024 beginning Jan. 1 of each year, following review and approval from E-470's Board of Directors.

"E-470 is not just about collecting tolls. We serve as a partner to the communities we serve during these challenging times," said E-470 Board Chair and Adams County Commissioner Chaz Tedesco.

During the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, E-470’s Board of Directors approved toll rates remain frozen through 2021.

"While some toll agencies and other services and products around the U.S. had to raise rates amid the pandemic, our financial stability allows us to continue to provide savings and value to our customers," said Tedesco. "So, we can take the stress out of someone’s drive to the airport or help commercial shippers deliver items on time to serve the needs of our citizens in the region."

In October 2021, there were more than 7.3 million toll transactions on E-470 with more than 62 million transactions reported year-to-date.

In 2021, traffic volumes on E-470 have increased slowly and are projected to fully return to 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 2023, according to E-470.

E-470 said in a release that the 2022 rate reduction was supported by all eight voting member jurisdictions, which includes Chaz Tedesco (Adams County), John Diak (Town of Parker), Françoise Bergan (City of Aurora), Craig Hurst (Commerce City), Bill Holen (Arapahoe County), George Teal (Douglas County), Tim Watts (Alternate for Matt Johnston, City of Brighton), and Jessica Sandgren (City of Thornton).

