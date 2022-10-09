E-470 begins next phase of expansion, road widening

The last widening project on E-470, from Quincy Ave to I-70, was completed in 2021.

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week.

The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue.

The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along the 11-mile stretch.

The project also includes a four-mile expansion of the High Plains Trail from 26th to 64th Avenues to continue the bike trail network in the east metro area.

Both the road widening and trail expansion are expected to be completed in 2025.

The project also will construct new E-470 interchanges at 38th Avenue and at 48th Avenue, plus expanding the existing interchange at 64th Avenue and widening the bridge over E-470 near Gaylord Rockies.

Other planned project features include new asphalt for a smoother ride and expanded deer fencing.

Funding for this project comes from E-470 toll revenue with no local, state, or federal funds being utilized, the E-470 Public Highway Authority said.

The last widening project on E-470, from Quincy Ave to I-70, was completed in January 2021.

