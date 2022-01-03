Lane closures begin Monday near Dick's Sporting Goods Park

DENVER — Denver Water has begun a project to upgrade critical water infrastructure on East 56th Avenue near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
The water pipe project on East 56th Avenue, between Spruce Street and Quebec Street, started at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Denver Water said the project will require a full, around-the-clock closure of westbound East 56th Avenue through Thursday, Jan. 6.
A signed detour route will be in place, directing thru traffic south on Central Park Boulevard to Northfield Boulevard.
All lanes on eastbound East 56th Avenue will remain open. Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the area.
The project is part of the Lead Reduction Program, in which Denver Water will replace customer-owned lead service lines with copper water lines, at no direct charge to the customer, when discovered during a project.
For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.
DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:
- Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area
- Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe
- Operates and maintains 20 dams
- Operates and maintains 22 pump stations
- Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks
- Operates and maintains four treatment plants
- Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles
