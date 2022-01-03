Lane closures begin Monday near Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Water pipe upgrades will close a stretch of road near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

DENVER — Denver Water has begun a project to upgrade critical water infrastructure on East 56th Avenue near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The water pipe project on East 56th Avenue, between Spruce Street and Quebec Street, started at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Denver Water said the project will require a full, around-the-clock closure of westbound East 56th Avenue through Thursday, Jan. 6.

A signed detour route will be in place, directing thru traffic south on Central Park Boulevard to Northfield Boulevard.

All lanes on eastbound East 56th Avenue will remain open. Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the area.

> Above video: Denver is changing the pH level of its water as part of its lead reduction plan.

Traffic advisory: WB closure of E. 56th Ave. from Spruce St. to Quebec St. coming Jan. 3-6 for a main replacement project. Local detour route will be posted. Alternate routes encouraged for thru traffic. #cotraf #cotraffic @commercecityco

More: https://t.co/JrdislX8ii pic.twitter.com/IkWMqSs1X4 — Denver Water 💦 (@DenverWater) January 2, 2022

The project is part of the Lead Reduction Program, in which Denver Water will replace customer-owned lead service lines with copper water lines, at no direct charge to the customer, when discovered during a project.

For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe

Operates and maintains 20 dams

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks

Operates and maintains four treatment plants

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.