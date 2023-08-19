Eastbound I-70 closed in De Beque Canyon due to rockslide

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed between U.S. 6 and the Grand Mesa exit.

DENVER — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon are closed between U.S. 6 and the Grand Mesa due to a rockslide, Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported early Saturday morning.

A detour is currently in place on a route they called the De Beque cutoff: drivers will travel off I-70 at Exit 49 onto Colorado Highway 65 and later onto 45 1/2 Road, CDOT said.

Westbound lanes in the area remain open.

The rockslide happened east of Mile Point 43 on Friday, Aug. 18 between 9 and 10 p.m., CDOT said. That's about 9.5 driving miles north of Palisade.

According to their post, CDOT crews started working on clearing the slide as soon as it was reported and will have to continue their work Saturday because the slide included more than one boulder.

The department said no vehicles were damaged during the slide and their geohazards team is examining the area for any more rockfall potential.

CDOT did not have an estimated time for when the lanes will be reopened.

For updates on this and other traffic incidents, visit COtrip.org.

