Three separate crashes closed lanes on a stretch of US-6 (6th Avenue) in both directions Saturday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers were assisting with a two-vehicle crash on EB US-6 at approximately 8:52 a.m. when they witnessed another crash in the EB lanes involving four vehicles, according to CSP.

All four drivers involved in the second crash sustained moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals, CSP said.

The crashes closed EB US-6 between US-40 and Eldridge Street, and between the intersection of Colfax and Indiana and the westbound I-70 exit ramp.

A third, unrelated crash occurred a short time later at approximately 9:40 a.m, blocking one WB lane between Eldridge Street and McIntyre Street.

All lanes in both directions have since reopened.

You can see our live traffic mape here.

