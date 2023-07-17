Car fire closes Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels

Colorado State Patrol said a car fire produced heavy, thick smoke in the tunnel and set off the sprinklers inside – everyone inside the car on fire is safe.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A car fire inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel shut down roads in both directions on Interstate 70 around 1 p.m. Monday.

Colorado State Patrol said the car fire emergency call came in just before 1 p.m. Monday with reports of a car on fire inside the tunnel, showing heavy, thick smoke – the fire also set off the sprinklers inside the tunnel.

Troopers went inside the tunnel with firefighters to extinguish the fire. Everyone inside the car was able to get out safely.

The owners of the car had a private tow assist troopers with removing the car from the tunnel.

There is no ETA of when the tunnel will reopen to allow travelers through. CSP said troopers are diverting I-70 westbound traffic on US-6 or Loveland Pass – eastbound traffic is still being held at the tunnel.

Traffic is backed up on I-70 for approximately three miles, said CSP.

Full closure of I-70 at the Eisenhower & Johnson Tunnels for vehicle fire on westbound bore. No ETA.



Travelers westbound were shut out of the tunnel and troopers were diverting traffic onto US-6. One traveler who was diverted sent in a picture and said the route is more traveled because of the diversion, but it was a smooth ride and wasn't bumper-to-bumper traffic.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

