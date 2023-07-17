2 dead after crash in Aurora

Two women and a man were transported after an early morning crash that closed northbound lanes of I-225 between East Alameda and East 6th Avenues Sunday.

AURORA, Colo. — A man and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Aurora on Sunday, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The crash closed down northbound lanes of Interstate 225 between East Alameda and East 6th Avenues, APD said.

Three people, two women and a man, were in a Chevrolet Traverse when it rolled over, according to APD. All three occupants were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, APD said. The third victim in the crash remains in the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The identities of the two who were killed will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

