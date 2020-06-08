SB I-25 closed due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

The highway is closed at 104th Avenue in Northglenn.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at 104th Avenue following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

The agency said in a tweet that traffic is being diverted off the highway and that drivers can take Huron Street or Washington Street to 92nd Avenue as a detour.

No other details about the crash are available at this time.

It's unclear when the roadway might reopen but in a tweet, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said to expect an extended closure.

