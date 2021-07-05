Aurora police investigate fatal crash

Officers responded to the crash on Havana Street between East 11th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a fatal, multi-vehicle, crash that happened Sunday night.

The crash happened along Havana Street, between East 11th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway, according to police.

>Video above is a 9NEWS report on a fatal rollover crash that happened in November 2020.

One person who was involved in the crash died as a result of their injuries, police said.

Havana Street was closed for several hours as police conducted an investigation.

The identity of the person killed will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, once next of kin has been notified.

