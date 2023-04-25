1 dead after single-car crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal single-car crash that happened early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on South Quentin Way and East Iliff Avenue, according to APD. APD first tweeted about the crash just before 3 a.m.
A female driver and a young child were inside the car at the time of the crash, APD said.
Both were transported to the hospital but the driver passed away due to their injuries, APD said in a tweet. Police didn't provide a status of the young child.
APD reported that traffic was being diverted eastbound on Iliff Avenue from Peoria Street to Revere Street as crews process the scene.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
