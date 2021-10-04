2 die in head-on crash in Boulder County

U.S. 287 was closed after the crash Saturday morning at Niwot Road.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died in a head-on crash on Saturday morning on U.S. 287 in Boulder County, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Niwot Road, a CSP spokesman said. That's about four miles east of Niwot and about four miles south of Longmont.

The drivers of the two vehicles, which were a Chevy pickup and an Audi station wagon, both died at the scene. Neither vehicle had any passengers, CSP said.

CSP said the driver of the pickup was a 68-year-old man. The driver of the Audi had not yet been identified.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, CSP said.

As of about 10:30 a.m., U.S. 287 was still closed between Niwot Road and Highway 52.

