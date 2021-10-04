2 die in head-on crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died in a head-on crash on Saturday morning on U.S. 287 in Boulder County, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Niwot Road, a CSP spokesman said. That's about four miles east of Niwot and about four miles south of Longmont.
The drivers of the two vehicles, which were a Chevy pickup and an Audi station wagon, both died at the scene. Neither vehicle had any passengers, CSP said.
> Video above: Coffee with Cutler: Dangers of driving while tired, and tips on how to stay awake and alert, published Feb. 16, 2020.
CSP said the driver of the pickup was a 68-year-old man. The driver of the Audi had not yet been identified.
The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, CSP said.
As of about 10:30 a.m., U.S. 287 was still closed between Niwot Road and Highway 52.
RELATED: Fort Collins Police no longer looking for more drivers after crash that killed skateboarder
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.