1 person dies in crash in Sloan's Lake neighborhood

Denver Police were investigating the two-vehicle crash at West 26th Avenue and Vrain Street early Saturday.

DENVER — One person died in a crash early Saturday at the north end of Sloan's Lake Park, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The two-vehicle crash happened at West 26th Avenue and Vrain Street, which is a residential street a few blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, DPD said. No other injuries were reported.

As of 8 a.m., West 26th Avenue was reopened to traffic after the investigation, police said.

DPD has not said what caused the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

