1 killed in head-on crash on Highway 93

A semi-truck and at least one passenger vehicle were involved in the crash between Highway 72 and Leyden Road.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a fiery head-on crash Tuesday morning on Highway 93 between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Highway 93 was closed in both directions after the crash about 7:30 a.m. between a semi-truck and at least one passenger vehicle, said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

The semi caught fire in the crash. It was unclear whether the person who died was in the semi or the passenger vehicle and whether there were other injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office advised people to avoid the area and find alternative routes until the crash is cleared.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

