Man struck, killed by vehicle on I-76 in Wheat Ridge

Police said they responded to the crash at I-76 and Marshall Street just after 9 p.m. Monday.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who was walking on Interstate 76 at Marshall Street was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

Officers responded to the crash about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the area just east of Wadsworth Boulevard where I-76 merges with Interstate 70, WRPD said.

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim.

The left lane of I-76 eastbound was closed for the investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

